Chilly Start to Tuesday!

Chilly temperature in the 20s and 30s will be around this morning. Frosty conditions and light fog is possible during the morning hours. Today will be partly sunny and another beautiful day with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Clouds will be increasing tonight and will continue to move in through the day on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night through Thursday rain chances will increase. It is possible that we could see some flurries early Friday morning, but there will be no major impact. This weekend is looking to be nice, but we are tracking another system that could bring some rain next week.
-Lisa
