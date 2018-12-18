2 Chicago police officers struck and killed by train

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) – Two Chicago Police officers were hit and killed by a train Monday.
Part of the city’s Metra Electric District Line on the South Side was shut down Monday night while investigators tried to piece together what happened.
Officials said the officers were responding to a report of shots fired near the tracks.
The officers, identified as 37-year-old Eduardo Marmolejo and 31-year-old Conrad Gary, were pursuing a suspect when they were struck and instantly killed by a fast-moving train.
Both officers were married. Gary was the father of an infant, and Marmolejo was a father of three.
On Twitter, Chicago Police called the incident a “devastating tragedy” and are asking for prayers for the 5th District police officers and for the entire Chicago Police family.
The Associated Press reports that investigators eventually arrested the person the officers had been looking for and that they’d also recovered a weapon.
