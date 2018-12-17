Williamson County Habitat for Humanity presents home to veteran, family

By James Long | December 17, 2018 at 4:57 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 5:41 PM

MARION, IL (KFVS) - On Monday, Dec. 17, the Williamson County Habitat for Humanity turned over the keys to keys to a new home to veteran Chris Adams and his family

"I was encouraged by someone to actually apply and I normally wouldn't, because I wouldn't, I just didn't think I deserved it ya know," said Homeowner Chris Adams. "I wouldn't try to go get anything so, I'm just overwhelmed. I've never had a mortgage payment so, I don't know how that's going to be yet."

On top of giving Adams and his family of four a house, the company decorated the house with Christmas lights, put up a tree, and even put presents under it for each member of the family.

“Chris is an Army veteran where he served as a mechanic in the motor pool.  Chris did a tour of duty in both Afghanistan and Iraq.  To support his family, Chris currently works at the VA Center as part of the grounds crew.  He attends school part-time at John A. Logan College in the Industrial Maintenance Associate Degree Program.  As part of the Habitat requirement, Chris  had to help build his home and put in over 400 hours on the project.”
Tammy Gwaltney, John A. Logan Coodinator of Grant Development

