Williamson County Habitat for Humanity presents home to veteran, family

“Chris is an Army veteran where he served as a mechanic in the motor pool. Chris did a tour of duty in both Afghanistan and Iraq. To support his family, Chris currently works at the VA Center as part of the grounds crew. He attends school part-time at John A. Logan College in the Industrial Maintenance Associate Degree Program. As part of the Habitat requirement, Chris had to help build his home and put in over 400 hours on the project.”

Tammy Gwaltney, John A. Logan Coodinator of Grant Development