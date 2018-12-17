Williamson County Habitat for Humanity presents home to veteran, family

MARION, IL (KFVS) - On Monday, Dec. 17, the Williamson County Habitat for Humanity turned over the keys to keys to a new home to veteran Chris Adams and his family
"I was encouraged by someone to actually apply and I normally wouldn't, because I wouldn't, I just didn't think I deserved it ya know," said Homeowner Chris Adams. "I wouldn't try to go get anything so, I'm just overwhelmed. I've never had a mortgage payment so, I don't know how that's going to be yet."
On top of giving Adams and his family of four a house, the company decorated the house with Christmas lights, put up a tree, and even put presents under it for each member of the family.
