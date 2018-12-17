What you need to know Dec. 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Dec. 17.
Get ready for cooler temperatures near and below freezing this morning.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll have some dense fog especially in our southern counties where a dense fog advisory has been issued until 10 a.m.
Today will be very sunny with above average temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Clear and cool again this evening.
Temps will be a few degrees cooler on Tuesday with plenty of sun.
Clouds and rain look to enter our area Thursday night into Friday morning. The weekend is looking dry.
The Caruthersville Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city.
Happy Slapowitz took to Target in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to buy toys with donations they collected.
The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people missing from Ste. Genevieve, Mo.
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a 1-year-old out of Farmington, IL after police say a man made up the story.
If you’ve gotten an email that looks to be from Netflix recently, police are urging customers to double check them.
A junior high student in Oklahoma was taken to an intervention center because the school believed he had missed too many days of class.
