TN officials asking for help with 2 crime investigations

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - Officials with the Sharon Police Department along with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department are investigating two crimes that the public could help with.
According to officials, twice in the past month an elderly woman’s home was broken into.
The first time was late at night when the woman caught a masked man in her home.
The man was armed with either a shotgun or rifle according to officials. He asked the woman where her safe was and when she stated she didn’t have one, he took her purse and ran out of the back door.
Officials said a second crime was committed Sunday, Dec. 16 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The same homeowner was at church during that time and said a safe and a large amount of money was taken from her closet.
Officials are asking for the public’s help with information about these incidents. lease contact the police department or sheriff’s department if you have any information.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.