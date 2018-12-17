Missing Ste. Genevieve man’s body found in Potosi, MO

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The body of a missing man has been found within the city limits of Potosi, Missouri in Washington County, Mo., according to Maj. Jason Schott with the Ste. Genevieve Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron Armantrout, 36, was considered missing but his body was found on Monday, December 17.
A person is in custody and they are pursing murder charges as it is a homicide investigation.
A BMW car was also found.
According to Major Schott, Aaron Armantrout’s wife, 41-year-old Susan Armantrout was found earlier with the Chevy Silverado.
Officials said they are asking Susan about the possible whereabouts of her husband.
Sheriff’s Office officials said a family member called the sheriff’s office for a wellness check on Aaron. After arriving at the home, deputies discovered that he had left the night before and his wife Susan was gone as well.
Officials said he could had been driving the 2000 blue BMW 540i with license plate FR8-A4B. They were asking the public to look at public places, such as commuter lots and public parking lots.
If anyone has any information, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 573-883-5820 or Central Dispatch at 573-883-5215.
