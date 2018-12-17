'Roma,' 'Burning' among foreign language Oscar contenders

This is the first time since 1979 that the film academy has released a shortlist for the music categories. Fifteen original songs were selected from 90 submissions and include "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born," ''All The Stars" from "Black Panther," Dolly Parton's "Girl in the Movies" from "Dumplin'," and two songs from "Mary Poppins Returns" — "The Place Where Lost Things Go" and "Trip a Little Light Fantastic."