Inmate death under investigation in McCracken Co., KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The death of a McCracken County Jail inmate is under investigation.
According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP), they received a call form the the McCracken County Jail at approximately 1:24 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14 that an inmate had tried to commit suicide.
The jail staff reported to KSP that they found Ronald G. Ledbetter, 35 of Smithland, in his cell and immediately began first aid until medical crews arrived.
Medical crews rushed Ledbetter to a local hospital. He later died on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 12:16 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled in Madisonville at the State Medical Examiner’s Office for Monday, Dec. 17.
