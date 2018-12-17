Suspect wanted in homicide investigation in Caruthersville, MO

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - The Caruthersville Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city on Sunday, Dec. 16.
According to Caruthersville Police Department, they are looking Dennis Green Sr..
Green is described as a black male, 5′ 10′' and 230 pounds with brown eyes.
Green’s vehicle is a blue Chevy puck with Missouri license plate 2SX-931.
Police do not know where Green is headed, but believe he is in possession of a handgun.
Do not approach Green. If seen, contact your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.
We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.
