Grinch steals show at 2nd Annual Whoville event in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Hundreds packed Sugar Chic Creamery in Cape Girardeau to enjoy the 2nd Annual Whoville Christmas.
Families came out for fun, ice cream and to see the Grinch.
On hand were plenty to entertain both kids an adults with coloring, crafts, a movie and of course getting pictures and visiting with the Grinch.
Singers with the Between the Scenes Studios for the Performing & Visual Arts also came by to sing some Christmas carols for all in attendance.
