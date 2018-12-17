Father of 7-year-old girl who died in border detention center disputes gov’t account

Annunciation House director Ruben Garcia answers questions from the media after reading a statement from the family of Jakelin Caal Maquin, pictured at left, during a press briefing at Casa Vides, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in downtown El Paso, Texas. Maquin had received her first pair of shoes several weeks ago, when her father said they would set out together for the U.S., thousands of miles from her impoverished Guatemalan village. Instead she died in a Texas hospital two days after being taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents in a remote stretch of New Mexico desert. (Rudy Gutierrez/The El Paso Times via AP) (AP)