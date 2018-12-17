Families can get tax refund early with Jackson Hewitt

“Last December, we provided hard working people over $250,000 as an advance on their tax refund right before Christmas. We know that money can be tight for families around the holiday season. This year, we are excited to offer up to $400 as a Refund Advance and all that is needed is the employee’s pay stub. Through this promotion, we will put hundreds of thousands of dollars into the pockets of people throughout the region just in time for Christmas. Jackson Hewitt is proud to partner with Santa Claus to make the holidays great for the hardest working,” said Bart Loyd, local franchisee.