Families can get tax refund early with Jackson Hewitt

VIENNA, IL (KFVS) - Families needing a little extra money this holiday season may be able to find some with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.
On Monday, Dec. 17 the business will open its locations throughout the region for limited hours leading up to Christmas to offer an Early Refund Advance up to $400 based upon the most recent pay stub according to company officials.
This promotion was used in 2017 as well and officials said it pumped over $250,000 into the economy in the area.
“Last December, we provided hard working people over $250,000 as an advance on their tax refund right before Christmas. We know that money can be tight for families around the holiday season. This year, we are excited to offer up to $400 as a Refund Advance and all that is needed is the employee’s pay stub. Through this promotion, we will put hundreds of thousands of dollars into the pockets of people throughout the region just in time for Christmas. Jackson Hewitt is proud to partner with Santa Claus to make the holidays great for the hardest working,” said Bart Loyd, local franchisee.
Officials said customers are encouraged to make their appointment for early in the week as funds are limited. Walk-ins are also welcome. To find a local office or to book an appointment, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 800-234-1040.
