Dry weather continues until mid-week

Skies will remain clear tonight as temperatures drop below freezing once again. We will start the day on Tuesday with sunshine, but some clouds will push in through the day. Dry conditions will stick around until the middle of the week. Highest rain chances arrive on Thursday with widespread rain expected. Right now it appears this will be primarily a rain event, with a slight chance for a brief wintry mix at the beginning and end of the event. The weekend before Christmas looks dry and cool.