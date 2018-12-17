Daviess Co., KY man arrested in Florida on sex crime charges

BAY CO., FL/DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A Daviess County, KY man is behind bars in Florida on sex crime charges.
According to Kentucky Police State, 29-year-old Travis C. McDaniel was arrested Friday in Bay County, FL on charges related to child sexual exploitation.
KSP says McDaniel was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
We’re told the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering McDaniel communicating with a juvenile online to include the exchange of illegal images and meeting the juvenile for illegal sexual acts.
After finding out McDaniel was working temporarily in Bay County, Florida, the investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Bay County on Friday.
McDaniel is currently charged with eight counts of unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree- illegal sex act with minor under 16, one count of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance and one count of prohibited use of electronic means to procure a minor.
The investigation is expected to yield further charges and remains ongoing.
McDaniel is in the Bay County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Daviess County.
