Cool and Foggy Morning

Good Monday Morning Heartland,
Cooler temperatures near and below freezing are what you can expect walking outside this morning. Light frost can be on surfaces. Moisture near the surface from the past several days is allowing some dense fog to develop especially in our southern counties where a dense fog advisory has been issued until 10AM. Today will be very sunny with above average temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Clear and cool again this evening. Tuesday will be another sunny day, but temps will be a few degrees cooler. Clouds and rain look to enter our area Thursday night into Friday morning. The weekend is looking dry as of now!
-Lisa
