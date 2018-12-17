Children’s home re-purposes, holds open house to meet new parents

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A children's home in Jackson, Missouri is back open after it closed its doors temporarily to make some changes.
According to Hope for One More, the parent of Hope Children's Home, it suspended operations at the Hope Children's Home to evaluate its best use earlier this year.
On Sunday, they held an open house to welcome and meet their new house parents.
Crissy Mayberry, Executive Director of Hope for One More, said the Hope Children's Home is now the Children and Family Connections Center.
Mayberry stated the new program at the Children and Family Connection Center will be a 60-day emergency shelter for the children and will offer more family support in efforts to achieve reunification faster for the child.
"If reunification isn't possible in that short amount of time, then they can be matched up with a foster care placement that meets the child's needs rather than being just called down a list and being stuck in a home that might not necessarily be able to meet the needs the children have," Mayberry explained. "This will give them time to be able to find families that can meet those needs. Then there will be fewer disruptions and fewer placement changes and moves for the children."
Mayberry said the home had a temporary pause so they could refocus their mission in support of the foster children in the 32nd circuit.
"Originally the home was intended to be an emergency care shelter but due to the lack of foster homes, kids were staying here for long periods of time," Mayberry explained. "Kids belong in families. So they need to be in families as soon as possible, not in a group living situation. So we wanted to get back to our original mission which was emergency care and emergency placement for children in foster care."
The new house parents for the emergency foster shelter were on hand to greet with visitors during the open house on Sunday.
Paul and Patricia Aydelott are the new house parents for the facility and will help out the children that come in the home with in various areas including getting them to their visits, health checkups and care for them through the process.
"These kids are coming into a new environment, new people, faces they don't know, the fear of the unknown and the uncertainty," Paul said. " It's important that we show them love and we show them that somebody does care for them and that somebody is going to work with them, and their family, in hopes of reunifying them."
"A lot of times they look at it as some losses in their life but I try to refocus their attention on the people that they are gaining. The new people that they get to meet and to love them."
For more information on the programs, contact Hope for One More at 573-290-0100 or 573-979-5774.
