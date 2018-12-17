Carbondale 2018 State of the City Address announced

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The 2018 State of the City Address will be on Tuesday, Dec. 18 for Carbondale, Illinois.
City officials said it is hosted by the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce during their monthly luncheon.
Mayor of the city, John “Mike” Henry is expected to speak on the city’s accomplishments from the past year and to present the city’s plans for 2019. Community members are welcome to come listen to the speech free of charge.
City officials said there will be lunch at noon at the Civic Center at 200 S. Illinois Ave. Tickets are $20.
You can make reservations by calling (618) 549-2146.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund which provides scholarships for Carbondale Community High School students attending Southern Illinois University.
