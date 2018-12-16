Attorney General Beshear to fight Affordable Care Act ruling

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Attorney General Beshear has a plan to protect healthcare for Kentuckians, the Office of the Attorney General said in a statement Saturday.
Friday night, a federal judge in Texas ruled that the Affordable Care Act’s (Obamacare) Individual Coverage Mandate was unconstitutional.
Beshear said the ruling could eliminate coverage for around 1.3 million Kentuckians -- and cost the state nearly 50 billion dollars. The Attorney General’s Office said that the ruling could jeopoardize key ACA provisions, since insurance companies would be allowed to deny people with pre-existing conditions. The ruling could also affect the cost of healthcare for women and coverage for seniors' prescription drugs, the release said.
Beshear is expected to announce the details of the plan Monday.
