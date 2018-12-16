1 hospitalized, woman in custody after shooting in Sikeston

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - One man is injured and a woman is in custody after a shooting in Sikeston on Saturday, Dec. 15.
According to Sgt. Broom with Sikeston DPS, a man was shot in the left knee around 5:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Sunset Drive by the mother of his child.
The victim was transported to Missouri Delta and then later to a Cape Girardeau hospital for his injuries.
The woman was arrested and police are seeking warrants for domestic assault and armed criminal action.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.