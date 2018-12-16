MISSING: Couple missing out of Ste. Genevieve, MO

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people missing from Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
According the the Ste. Genevieve Sheriff’s Office, a family member called the sheriff’s office for a wellness check on Aaron Armantrout, 36. After arriving at the home, deputies discovered that he had left the night before and his wife Susan Armantrout, 41, was gone as well.
The Ste. Genevieve Sheriff’s Office is also looking into threats on Aaron Amrantrout’s life.
They may be driving a 2000 blue BMW 540i with license plate FR8-A4B or a 2013 White Chevrolet Silverado with either license plate 4TB-429 or 9PX-349.
If anyone has any info, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 573-883-5820 or Central Dispatch at 573-883-5215.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.