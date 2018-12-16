3 injured in single-vehicle crash in Graves County, KY

3 injured in single-vehicle crash in Graves County, KY
A Mayfield, Ky. woman was killed in a head-on crash. Two others were injured.
By Kyle Hinton | December 16, 2018 at 2:31 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 2:31 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Three people are hurt following a single-vehicle crash on US 45 in Graves County, Kentucky on Friday, Dec. 14.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:17 p.m., Caitlyn Burgess, of Mayfield, Ky., was driving on US 45 when the vehicle hydroplaned, hitting an utility pole. Two passengers were able to climb out, but Burgess had to be extracted.

Burgess and the other two passengers were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield/Graves Fire Rescue and Wingo Fire Department all assisted in this crash.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.