3 injured in single-vehicle crash in Graves County, KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Three people are hurt following a single-vehicle crash on US 45 in Graves County, Kentucky on Friday, Dec. 14.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:17 p.m., Caitlyn Burgess, of Mayfield, Ky., was driving on US 45 when the vehicle hydroplaned, hitting an utility pole. Two passengers were able to climb out, but Burgess had to be extracted.
Burgess and the other two passengers were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield/Graves Fire Rescue and Wingo Fire Department all assisted in this crash.
