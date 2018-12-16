Happy Slapowitz delivers nearly 4,000 toys to Toys for Tots program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Happy Slapowitz took to Target this morning in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to buy toys with the donations they collected for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
Along with the various fundraisers in the area throughout the months of November and December, Happy Slapowitz collected and are donating 3,977 toys for children that are in need this Christmas season.
Happy Slapowitz dropped off the toys with the local Marine Corps in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity that fund raises and supports the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U. S. Marine Corps and provides support in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, who directs the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.
The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
To date, the Toys for Tots program has delivered 548 million toys to 251 million children across the United States.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.