Happy Slapowitz delivers nearly 4,000 toys to Toys for Tots program

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity that fund raises and supports the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U. S. Marine Corps and provides support in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, who directs the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.