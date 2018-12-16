First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Much nicer weather will be with us today and into the first half of the work week as well. In the short term- after a chilly start, Sunday will end up as a mostly sunny and much more pleasant day. Afternoon highs look to range from the low 50s northeast to the upper 50s southwest. Winds will be much lighter today as well. Sunday night will bring mostly clear and quiet conditions…which will allow for cold and frosty conditions after midnight. “Bus stop” conditions Monday morning are likely to be quiet and frosty with air temps in the upper 20s to low 30s….but Monday ends up as another nice day…perhaps a few degrees cooler than today.
As mentioned…the upcoming work week will get off to a pretty nice start. By Wednesday evening, however, an approaching upper trough may be close enough to send us some cool rain…and rain becomes likely on Thursday. Forecast models are developing this Thursday system into a pretty dynamic storm…so gusty winds may develop as well. And as the storm deepens and moves away, we may bring in enough cold air to change the rain over to a period of wet snow Thursday night, before ending Friday morning. Generally this sort of situation results in only minor accumulations, but if this verifies conditions could be a bit slippery on Friday morning…so stay tuned.
