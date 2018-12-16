First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Much nicer weather will be with us today and into the first half of the work week as well. In the short term- after a chilly start, Sunday will end up as a mostly sunny and much more pleasant day. Afternoon highs look to range from the low 50s northeast to the upper 50s southwest. Winds will be much lighter today as well. Sunday night will bring mostly clear and quiet conditions…which will allow for cold and frosty conditions after midnight. “Bus stop” conditions Monday morning are likely to be quiet and frosty with air temps in the upper 20s to low 30s….but Monday ends up as another nice day…perhaps a few degrees cooler than today.