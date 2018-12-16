First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Beautiful mid-December Sunday as expected as our recent upper low pushes away and leaves us in a very tranquil pattern for a few days. The next couple of days will remain dry and relatively pleasant, although perhaps a touch cooler as high pressure to our north gives us light notherly breezes. Tonight in particular looks clear, calm and rather cold….with daybreak lows ranging from the mid 20s in favored valleys to the low 30s in the Bootheel. Frost is likely….and there could be a little fog too, given lots of moisture following our recent rains. Monday and Tuesday look to be mainly sunny and dry, but with afternoon highs just a few degrees cooler…but with continued mainly light winds.
Next significant weather period will be Wednesday night thru Friday morning. An upper trough will deepen sharply and actually cut off into an upper low near Memphis by Thursday night. This means rain and increasing winds Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday night could be windy, cold and wet. There is still a chance that our rain could change to or mix with some wet snow late Thursday night into Friday morning. Probably not much accumulation….but could be slick travel with gusty north winds, light snow and temps near freezing Friday morning. This system moves away on Friday and the weekend looks cool but dry.
