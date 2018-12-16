First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Beautiful mid-December Sunday as expected as our recent upper low pushes away and leaves us in a very tranquil pattern for a few days. The next couple of days will remain dry and relatively pleasant, although perhaps a touch cooler as high pressure to our north gives us light notherly breezes. Tonight in particular looks clear, calm and rather cold….with daybreak lows ranging from the mid 20s in favored valleys to the low 30s in the Bootheel. Frost is likely….and there could be a little fog too, given lots of moisture following our recent rains. Monday and Tuesday look to be mainly sunny and dry, but with afternoon highs just a few degrees cooler…but with continued mainly light winds.