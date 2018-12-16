Amber alert issued for 1-year-old from Farmington, IL

Bentley Dutz. (Source - Missingkids.org)
December 15, 2018 at 10:01 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 10:16 PM

FARMINGTON, IL (KFVS) - An amber alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old out of Farmington, IL.

According to Missingkids.org, Bentley Dutz, a 13-month-old, was in the back seat of a stolen vehicle from Circle K in Farmington, Illinois.

Bentley has blond hair,blue eyes and was wearing a Bob the Builder yellow and white onesie with blue hood.

The vehicle is a gold 2000 ford Taurus with license plate AT70987.

There are three suspects in the disappearance. James Jackson, 24, is a black male, wearing a black T-shirt and white jeans. The second suspect is a 19-year-old black male, wearing a yellow reebok hooded sweatshirt. The third suspect is a 20-year-old black male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

