Amber alert issued for 1-year-old from Farmington, IL

FARMINGTON, IL (KFVS) - An amber alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old out of Farmington, IL.
According to Missingkids.org, Bentley Dutz, a 13-month-old, was in the back seat of a stolen vehicle from Circle K in Farmington, Illinois.
Bentley has blond hair,blue eyes and was wearing a Bob the Builder yellow and white onesie with blue hood.
The vehicle is a gold 2000 ford Taurus with license plate AT70987.
There are three suspects in the disappearance. James Jackson, 24, is a black male, wearing a black T-shirt and white jeans. The second suspect is a 19-year-old black male, wearing a yellow reebok hooded sweatshirt. The third suspect is a 20-year-old black male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.
