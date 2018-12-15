Veterans remembered at Mound City National Cemetery’s Wreaths Across America event

MOUND CITY, IL (KFVS) - Veterans were remembered at the Wreaths Across America event at the national cemetery in Mound City.
More than a hundred came out to the event at the Mound City National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 15.
Before the event even began, truckloads of wreaths were dropped off and staged along the rows of the graves for those to place at every third headstone.
The event was hosted by the Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission. They opened the event with a moment of silence and the Posting of the Colors.
Opening remarks were by Becky Mueller with the MCNCPC. Following her remarks was the Remembrance Wreath Laying Ceremony conducted by MCNCPC's Buddy Walls.
Remembrance wreaths were placed for veterans of The United States Army, Marine Corp, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and all POW’s and MIA’s.
The ceremony was concluded with taps and the retiring of the colors.
After the ceremony, those who were in attendance placed the wreaths on the graves throughout the entire cemetery.
Of the many people that come to the event, Justin Snell from Jonesboro said he wanted to support all the veterans, especially his father that was in the Honor Guard.
Justin also brought his children to the ceremony and said it’s important they understand the sacrifices made and to honor the veterans.
"I think it's important for all the children to learn to respect and understand the meaning of what we are here for," Justin said. "These men and women, they gave the ultimate sacrifice and we're here to honor them. We hope this tradition will carry on when our kids have children."
Justin's father, John Snell said it's important for him to see all the people come out to this event and show their respect.
"I've lost family members. I've also lost very close friends with me during the wars," John stated. "I've had family that has served the military for years that are now retired from there. It's important to me because I am a Veteran."
Not only did John said it's good to see the support but he also said he wanted to be here to give support to those himself.
“I was a veteran and served for my country,” He said. “I want to be here for all the veterans that are already deceased and that maybe got killed in action because they will never be back home to see their families again.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.