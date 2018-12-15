Saturday Evening Outlook

The upper low that’s been giving us rain since early Thursday morning is finally pushing away to the east and taking the rain with it. Still some light precipitation being reported this evening…along with chilly north winds and overcast skies….but the back edge of the cloud shield around the upper low is now moving into our western counties and should gradually move across the region overnight. As skies begin to clear, temps will fall fairly quickly with daybreak lows around freezing. If winds decrease enough, that could lead to a little frost and fog by Sunday morning. Otherwise Sunday should be much nicer with mainly sunny skies, warmer daytime air temps (highs in the 50s) and less wind.
A dry and relatively mild pattern will extend into the first part of the work week as an upper ridge builds for a couple of days. Our next significant weather system will move in from the west late Wednesday thru Thursday with clouds and rain. Thursday is looking cool and rainy at this point. There is a chance that the rain could end as a period of snow Thursday night or early Friday morning if the precip lingers long enough, but not all models agree on this. None the less something to watch for potential Friday morning issues. Otherwise next weekend looks to be seasonably cool…with a slight chance of rain back by Sunday or Sunday night.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.