Saturday Evening Outlook

A dry and relatively mild pattern will extend into the first part of the work week as an upper ridge builds for a couple of days. Our next significant weather system will move in from the west late Wednesday thru Thursday with clouds and rain. Thursday is looking cool and rainy at this point. There is a chance that the rain could end as a period of snow Thursday night or early Friday morning if the precip lingers long enough, but not all models agree on this. None the less something to watch for potential Friday morning issues. Otherwise next weekend looks to be seasonably cool…with a slight chance of rain back by Sunday or Sunday night.