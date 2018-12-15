Police investigate armed robbery at Paducah convenience store

Paducah Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Friday, Dec. 14. (Source: KFVS)
December 15, 2018

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Friday, Dec. 14.

According to police, a man came into the Cigarettes for Less on Cairo Rd., showed a handgun and demanded money.

The man fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

The robber is described as a black male, 6′1″ tall, wearing a cap, black hoodie and dark sweatpants.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or this incident is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

