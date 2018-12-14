More ‘Baby Shark’ just in time for Christmas

More ‘Baby Shark’ just in time for Christmas
There's a new 'Baby Shark' song for Christmas (Levy, Audra)
By FOX19 Staff | December 14, 2018 at 10:17 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 11:38 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - If you thought you’d survived the wave of ‘Baby Shark'... think again.

That ear worm that parents can’t seem to shake, and kids just love, is back for Christmas with a new twist for the holidays.

The videos and song have led to a toy line of baby singing sharks that sold out before Christmas.

The original ‘Baby Shark’ video has racked up more than 2 billion - yes that’s billion with a B - views on YouTube.

If you haven’t heard it enough, here it is for your viewing pleasure.

According to the Boston Globe, an educational content brand in South Korea, Pinkfong, released its first shark video in 2015.

