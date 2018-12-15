First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

It’s going to be a very wet start to the weekend as a deep low over the Southeast this morning continues to give us clouds and rain. As the low moves away later today rain chances will decrease from west to east…and it should be mainly dry by evening. In the meantime, it will be chilly and rather breezy with air temperatures steady or slowly falling through the 40s…into the low 40s by evening. We should finally dry out and clear out overnight….with daybreak lows Sunday morning in the low to mid 30s. Sunday continues to look like a much nicer day, with mainly clear skies and afternoon highs in the 50s…and not too breezy.
The weekend ahead will start out with a quiet and mild pattern…about Monday thru Wednesday. But by Wednesday night into Thursday another deep upper system looks to bring another shot of cool, rainy weather to the region. Precipitation may end as a brief period of snow or rain changing to wet snow Thursday night into early Friday morning…but right now this doesn’t look like a major issue. Behind this Thursday storm….a cooler but not too cold pattern sets up for the final weekend before Christmas. BTW there does look to be a more active pattern early next week, but at this early juncture the chances of a white Christmas are looking pretty slim for our area.
