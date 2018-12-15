‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this holiday season

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) and Kentucky State Police (KSP) reminds drivers to drive sober this holiday season.
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” increased enforcement campaign runs Dec. 14, 2018 through Jan. 1, 2019.
“While the holiday season is a special time to visit with friends and family, many of these celebrations include alcohol,” said KOHS Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula. “Drunken driving-related crashes are 100 percent preventable. All we ask is that drivers be responsible and make a plan for a sober ride home.”
Santa with the slogan, “He sees you when you’re drinking,” are at gas stations and bars-restaurants in more than 60 cities.
“While we always patrol for impaired drivers, we’ll have extra troopers on the road as motorists travel to and from their Christmas and New Year’s celebrations,” said KSP Sgt. Josh Lawson. “Make no mistake, our message is simple. If you are caught driving impaired, you will be arrested. Please, make a plan for a designated driver before the party starts.”
In the Commonwealth, 23 drunken driving deaths occurred during Christmas and New Year’s over the last five years.
