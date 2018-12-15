Dozens of tires slashed at Carbondale dealerships

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Two Car Dealerships in Carbondale, Illinois were recently victims of a vandal who slashed nearly 60 of their tires.
Vogler Ford says that they had nearly 50 truck tires slashed causing about $10,000 in damage.
Vic Koening Chevrolet had 12 tires slashed causing around $2000 worth of damage.
The unknown vandal struck both places in the same night.
Kern Weshinskey, a sales manager at Vogler Ford said that this is causing the dealership a lot of headache since Christmas time is one of their busiest times of the year.
The vandal slashed mostly truck tires which is a lot of the vehicles they sell during the Christmas season.
Weshinskey said that he is upset about the incident, but also not surprised, He said a similar incident had happened in Harrisburg recently.
Weshinskey says they are still finding damaged vehicles days later.
“This guy just went around and slashed tires, so we are finding as time goes on we are getting more and more flat tires, because the little gash that he did you can’t visibly see,” he said. “The air seeps out slowly so we found some more this morning and I anticipate we are going to find some more over the next couple of days.”
The dealership does have security footage but not a clear shot of the person involved. They are asking anyone with information to please call the Carbondale Police Department.
