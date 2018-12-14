Your Friday Evening Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are still seeing clouds and rain throughout most of the area. We are watching a few thunderstorms to our south that will spread into our area later this evening. We are not expecting severe weather however; heavy downpours will be likely with the stronger storms. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Saturday will remain cloudy most of the day with scattered showers especially during the first half of the day. Temperatures will not warm very much. Highs will reach the upper 40s.
