Wreath laying ceremony takes place as Wreaths Across America makes it to Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KAIT) - A wreath-laying ceremony took place in Caruthersville on Thursday after the Wreaths Across America convoy made it to Pemiscot County.
The convoy stopped at the Pemiscot County War Memorial at noon for the ceremony.
According to a Facebook post by the Pemiscot County American Legion Post 88, on National Wreaths Across America Day, the organization mission to remember, honor, and teach is carried out through wreath-laying ceremonies across the country and world.
National Wreaths Across America day is Saturday. It is a day when wreaths are placed at veterans' cemetaries and war memorials.
