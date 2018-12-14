Winter closures at Shawnee National Forest

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - Some campgrounds, trails and roads will close for the winter at Shawnee National Forest.
Seasonal road closures and campground closures begin December 17.
Campgrounds to close include: Red Bud (Bell Smith Springs), Pine Ridge (Pounds Hollow), Johnson Creek, and Tower Rock campgrounds. Most campgrounds reopen March 15, 2019 with the exception of Tower Rock Campground reopens May 1, 2019. Four campgrounds are open year-round include, Pharaoh (Garden of the Gods), Camp Cadiz and Oak Point (Lake Glendale) and Pine Hills Campgrounds.
There is a seasonal wilderness trail restriction prohibiting stock use between December 1 and March 31 that includes: Lusk Creek, Garden of the Gods and Bay Creek Wildernesses. These restrictions are necessary to protect wilderness resources.
