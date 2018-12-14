Winter closures at Shawnee National Forest

Campgrounds to close include: Red Bud (Bell Smith Springs), Pine Ridge (Pounds Hollow), Johnson Creek, and Tower Rock campgrounds. Most campgrounds reopen March 15, 2019 with the exception of Tower Rock Campground reopens May 1, 2019. Four campgrounds are open year-round include, Pharaoh (Garden of the Gods), Camp Cadiz and Oak Point (Lake Glendale) and Pine Hills Campgrounds.