What you need to know Dec. 14

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is Dec. 14.
Today’s forecast is showing lots of rain. Much of the heartland will be cloudy.
Lisa Michaels says tracking the possibility of a thunderstorm in our afternoon, but looks to be very mild.
We will still hang on to the rain throughout the night, and even into late Saturday.
We’re looking to stay dry in the second half of our weekend with warmer temperatures staying with us through that time. Next week is looking dry as well.
Tracking the chance of potential showers near the end of next week.
- Experts say the New Madrid Seismic Zone is still very active.
- The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees appointed John M. Dunn as interim chancellor.
- A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.
- A Sikeston business received an email believed to be part of the nationwide bomb threats.
A man bought a one cent Whopper and ended up paying $1,000.
A wreath-laying ceremony took place in Caruthersville on Thursday.
