What you need to know Dec. 14

What you need to know Dec. 14
Most areas will see a little snow (Source: Pixabay)
By Jasmine Adams | December 14, 2018 at 4:31 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 4:31 AM

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is Dec. 14.

First Alert Forecast

Today’s forecast is showing lots of rain. Much of the heartland will be cloudy.

Lisa Michaels says tracking the possibility of a thunderstorm in our afternoon, but looks to be very mild.

We will still hang on to the rain throughout the night, and even into late Saturday.

We’re looking to stay dry in the second half of our weekend with warmer temperatures staying with us through that time. Next week is looking dry as well.

Tracking the chance of potential showers near the end of next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A man bought a one cent Whopper and ended up paying $1,000.

A wreath-laying ceremony took place in Caruthersville on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.