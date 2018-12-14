Special meeting focuses on community improvements

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - An event focusing on serving the community and building relationships was held in Carbondale, Illinois Thursday night, Dec. 13.
The event called the “World Cafe” is part of a larger joint project with the Illinois NAACP and Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP).
Participants sat in groups discussing different topics and ideas on how to improve Carbondale. Groups rotated tables throughout the evening to take part in these conversations.
Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs says he welcomes the opportunity to simply start a conversation on the topics discussed.
“Bridging those gaps that may exist with trust or respect, or maybe misunderstandings, and being able to come together and have conversations and do things to make our community a better place to live,” said Chief Grubbs.
The idea for the “World Cafe” events was sparked after the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri over the death of Michael Brown.
