Southern Illinoisans react to satanic statue at IL Capitol

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The statue the Chicago chapter of the Satanic Temple has been allowed to place alongside the holiday displays at the Capitol in Springfield is not setting well with some in the Heartland. Despite their dislike, those we talked to say the display is a matter of free speech.
“They have the right. As long as they have my nativity scene up I can’t say anything against it,” said Georgia Hefler of Carbondale.
“If that’s how they want to, you know, portray their holiday spirit, then just let them do it. But, it’s still not a good thing to me,” said Erikah Lewis of Carbondale.
This year, the Secretary of State’s office decided to allow the Satanic Temple to place their statue in the rotunda where a Nativity scene, Christmas tree, and a menorah are on display.
The statue called the Snaketivity is an outstretched hand holding an apple with a serpent wrapped around the wrist with a a plague reading “Knowledge is the greatest gift”.
The display has gone viral on social media including in the Heartland.
Murphysboro Representative Terri Bryant has introduced a resolution to remove the statue at the Capitol.
Bryant says, after receiving dozens of complaints, she introduced a resolution in the state house.
It condemns the decision by the Secretary of State’s Office to allow the statue to sit alongside displays celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah.
The statue is not a permanent fixture in the Illinois State Capitol rotunda. It will be removed after the holidays.
