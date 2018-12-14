South Alabama woman says she found mouse in can of green beans

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) - An Andalusia woman was shocked by what she found in her can of green beans while making dinner Wednesday night.
Kristy White said she doesn’t cook very often, but that night she decided to make vegetables to go with some chicken for dinner.
She opened a can of Glory Foods Farm Fresh Italian Green Beans and poured it into a casserole dish to put into the microwave. She turned away briefly to take something else out of the microwave and when she turned back around, she immediately saw something in the green beans.
Her initial thought was it was a big piece of ham, but it didn’t take long for her to notice it was something else.
“The closer I got, I saw the arms and the legs and the hair. And I just ran out of the kitchen, and I told my husband ‘I’m about to ruin your dinner,'" White said.
After she calmed down, she called the consumer feedback number on the can of beans. White said the moment she told the woman on the phone what she found, it sounded like the woman started reading from a script, saying the company takes safety seriously. White gave her name and contact information, and the woman asked for her address to possibly send White a voucher.
White said the woman on the phone also told her to not be concerned if she ate any of the mouse, because everything is sanitized in the canning process.
White waited for a call from Glory Foods on Thursday, but when she didn’t hear from them, she contacted the local newspaper.
White said she wants to hear from Glory Foods.
“I found a mouse in my food, and no one bothered to call,” White said.
She also wants to warn others about this lot of green beans.
“I don’t want anyone to find what I found," White said.
White bought the green beans at a grocery store in Andalusia. It has a best if used by date of June 2021.
WSFA 12 News has left messages with Glory Foods and is waiting for a response.
