Rain Sticks Around

Rain continue to move across the Heartland this morning. A flood watch is issued for our furthest western counties that will receive between 1-2 inches and locally higher amounts. This will cause flooding issues in low lying areas and covered roads/bridges. Rain will stick around all day with the chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Ran will stay around tonight into Saturday.
Saturday, clouds and rain will stick around longer during the afternoon. We will start to clear it out during the evening. Sunday is looking to be the best day to go outside and enjoy. Dry conditions and warmer temperatures will stick around next week.
-Lisa
