Pedestrian hit by train in Jackson Co., IL, pronounced dead at scene

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after officials say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Jackson County, Illinois.
According to officials with the sheriff’s office, it happened about a half mule north of Airport Road and the Highway 51 intersection.
Officials said around 1:20 a..m. they were called to the location for a report of a person hit by a train. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Their name is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation. They were assisted on the scene by the Carbondale, Southern Illinois University and Canadian National police departments as well as the Jackson County Ambulance Service, Carbondale Township Fire Department and Jackson County Coroner’s Office.
