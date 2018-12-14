Paducah Police searching for truck involved in trailer theft

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police in Paducah are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pickup truck involved in the theft of two trailers.
The two trailers were stolen from Mercy Regional Ambulance last month.
Surveillance video showed the truck drive up, stop for a short time, then leave the business.
About two hours later, the video shows the same truck go past the business, pulling a trailer carrying a four-wheeler.
The four-wheeler approached the business, hooks up to a 16-foot utility trailer and left with it.
And a short time later it comes back and takes a second 16-foot trailer.
The truck is described as a light-colored Dodge dually with an extended cab and lights on top of the cab.
