Paducah, KY woman sentenced for fraud, ordered to repay $147K

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky woman has been sentenced for prison for wire fraud.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dana Thomas, 53, will spend 27 months in behind bars followed by three years of supervised release. She also has to pay $147,770 in restitution.
She was a bookkeeper at Audiology and Hearing Center in Paducah.
Thomas pleaded guilty in August 2018 to using company credit cards for her own use.
An outside bookkeeper was hired and discovered Thomas had stolen $125,570.
Documents showed she spent $5,000 on a condo in Panama City, Florida, and a trip to New York on New Year’s Eve.
