Montana man pleads guilty to killing 2, putting them in acid

File-This Oct. 4, 2017, file photo shows Augustus Standingrock appearing in Missoula District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to felonies for deliberate homicide and accountability for deliberate homicide in the deaths of Marilyn Pickett and Jackson Wiles. The Montana man pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, to stabbing two people to death, including a teenage girl, dismembering their bodies and then trying to dissolve them in tubs filled with acid in the basement of a home. (Tom Bauer/The Missoulian via AP, File) (Tom Bauer)