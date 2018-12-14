MO lawmaker introduces Medicare bill for seniors

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Rep. Jason Smith has introduced a bill to improve Medicare for senior citizens.
The Missouri lawmaker says it will benefit seniors by removing the unnecessary rules for Medicare providers that require doctors to spend more time and resources on administrative matters instead of treating patients.
“For too long, Washington has inundated hospitals and health care providers seeing Medicare patients with ineffective and non-essential red tape,” said Smith. “It’s time we move away from this failing approach and allow doctors to spend more time with their patients and less time doing paperwork.”
