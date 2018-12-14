KSP searching for armed & dangerous man

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Authorities with the Kentucky State Police are searching for a wanted man who is considered armed and dangerous.
31-year-old Kenneth Brian Fitzgerald, of Marion, Kentucky, is wanted for theft over $10,000 and by Kentucky Probation and Parole officers for ditching his parole.
Fitzgerald has a history of being armed, physically violent and is considered dangerous. He should not be approached.
He is believed to be staying in the border areas of Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties.
Fitzgerald is described as a white male, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5′10″ tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or toll free at 1-800-222-5555.
