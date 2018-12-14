Hemp company opening new facility in Graves Co., KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A hemp genetics and cannabidiol (CBD) formulation company is opening a new facility in Graves County, Kentucky.
According to Governor Matt Bevin’s office, GenCanna Global USA Inc. is adding a new facility near Mayfield.
Gov. Bevin says this additional site will create 80 full-time jobs and is a $40 million investment.
GenCanna will be building a 100,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to begin in early 2019 and completed late next year.
The new facility will include drying, storage, extraction and processing operations.
The company’s products are used in products such as fruit chews, ingestible oils, beverages and cosmetics.
The new facility in the Heartland will reportedly boost the hemp/CBD company’s capacity to 20 times the product grown to date.
GenCanna reports that 2018 is the company’s fifth and most successful growing season.
The company currently employs approximately 150 people in Winchester.
Kentucky State Rep. Richard Heath, of Mayfield, said he is glad to see his local community embracing the hemp industry, especially since the 2018 federal farm bill would legalize industrial hemp in the U.S.
According to Gov. Bevin’s office, Kentucky is ranked as a national leader in the hemp industry, second only to Colorado.
