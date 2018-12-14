Heartland woman trains service dogs for free

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Heartland dog trainer turns furry friends into life-saving companions, all in the spirit of giving.
“Until there’s a cure, there’s always a dog to help out,” said Lexi New, a dog trainer with Leader of the Pack – K9 Revolution.
So, that’s why New trains service dogs for free, with income from her obedience training sessions.
“That way they can go ahead and live a somewhat normal life, and they don’t have to struggle as much or rely on other people, because a service dog does give a sense of independence to others,” said New.
She does it for people like her sister, Marissa New, who lives with Schizoaffective Disorder.
“I was stuck in my dorm room all the time. I didn’t go out. I didn’t go out to see anyone. I stopped seeing my family, my friends, everyone,” said Marissa.
That all changed once New trained her dog.
“I was basically a prisoner of my own mind, and Creed was my key to freedom,” said Marissa.
She will graduate from college this week and owes it all to Creed and New’s training program.
“It was like a light bulb went off, and he was able to do so, so many things,” said Marissa.
Creed can give her deep pressure therapy, block people from getting in her personal space in public, and comfort her when she’s upset.
“And its just changed my life forever,” said Marissa.
New’s passion for service dog training also changed her own life. In high school, she was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and Type One Diabetes. She recalled the first time her dog, Izzy, noticed low blood sugar levels.
“Then I checked my blood sugar, and I was actually low, and I was like woah. And I was like so ecstatic, like that was one of the best days of my life,” said New.
She said she owes it to people to use her skills to and give back.
“People struggle on a daily basis with different conditions, and not very many people recognize that. And so it’s a way to make me say that they’re not alone, and that we can try to find them some help,” said New.
New plans to one day open her own dog training facility.
If you’re interested in her services, message the Leader of the Pack – K9 Revolution Facebook page.
