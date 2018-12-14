GM says it has 2,700 jobs for workers slated to be laid off

Under GM's contract with the union, the more senior active workers at the four factories targeted for closure get first crack at transferring to another plant and there may not be enough jobs for workers with less seniority who were previously laid off. Of the 3,300 factory workers slated to lose their jobs, 2,800 are active and 500 are on leave. In addition, there are 700 who were laid off previously at the Lordstown plant and another 130 on layoff from Detroit-Hamtramck.