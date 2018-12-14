First Alert: Cloudy, lots of rain with warmer temps

(KFVS) - Rain continue to move across the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says a flood watch is issued for our furthest western counties that will receive between one to two inches and locally higher amounts.
This will cause flooding issues in low lying areas and covered roads/bridges.
Rain will stick around all day with the chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon hours.
High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Ran will stay around tonight into Saturday.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.